Funeral arrangements made for Trooper Thomas Nipper

DPS Officer killed in the line of duty will be buried in North Belton Cemetery on Nov. 10

AUSTIN – Services for Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Senior Trooper Thomas Nipper will begin Thursday, Nov. 9, in Belton. Trooper Nipper died in the line of duty as a result of a traffic crash in Bell County.

At approximately 3:05 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, Trooper Nipper was conducting a traffic stop on the shoulder of I-35 in Temple when his patrol car was struck from behind by a southbound motorist. Trooper Nipper proudly served the department for more than 34 years. He is survived by his wife, his son and his two daughters.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Dossman Funeral Home (located at 2525 N. Main St., Belton, TX 76513). Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. at the Temple Bible Church (located at 3205 Oakview Drive, Temple, TX 76502). Interment will follow at the North Belton Cemetery (located at 1500 N. Main St., Belton, TX 76513).

“For more than 34 years, Trooper Thomas Nipper answered the noble call to serve and protect his fellow Texans, bravely facing the daily dangers of his job,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Even after retiring, he returned to work and continued his Highway Patrol duties. We are extremely humbled by and proud of his unwavering dedication to the department and the people of Texas. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. He and his family will always be a part of the DPS family, and Trooper Nipper’s service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Trooper Nipper was commissioned as a Trooper in January of 1983, and he was stationed in Temple. He is the 220th DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823. He is survived by his wife and three children.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Houston Survivors 100 Club (5555 San Felipe Street, #1750, Houston, TX 77056).

Senior Trooper Thomas Nipper, 63, was conducting a traffic stop on the south bound shoulder of Interstate 35 in Temple, at approximately 3:05 p.m. Saturday, when his patrol car was struck from behind by a Chevrolet pickup. Trooper Nipper was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

“Texas and our DPS family lost one of our finest,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Trooper Nipper was a hard-working and selfless man, who proudly served and protected the people of this state. His commitment to duty and his sacrifice will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this extremely difficult time.”