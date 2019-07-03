Galbraith Baker, Mary Elizabeth “Meg”

MARY ELIZABETH “MEG”

GALBRAITH BAKER, 83

Mary Elizabeth “Meg” Galbraith Baker, formerly of Alto, NM and Tucson, AZ, passed away Nov. 7, 2004. She had been temporarily residing at The Cottages at Chandler Creek in Round Rock, an Alzheimer’s facility.

A family memorial service will be held 11a.m. Nov. 13 at the home of Beverly and Charlie Turnbo, her daughter and son-in-law, in Salado.

She was born Nov. 26, 1920, in Chattanooga, TN, to the Rev. Dr. William Fred and Mary Kate Galbraith. When she was four years old, she and her brothers, Will Fred and Wingfield (Deacon) moved to Denton with their parents when Dr. Galbraith pastored the First Presbyterian Church. She attended Denton public schools and was chosen Queen of Denton High School. She later attended Texas State Women’s College.

On Jan. 7, 1937, she married Frank W. Baker, also of Denton. They later moved to Lubbock, and St. Louis, MO; in 1980, they retired and moved to Alto, NM, eventually spending half of the year there and half in Tucson, AZ. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Ruidoso, NM.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Beverly Baker Turnbo and Charlie Turnbo, of Salado; a son and daughter-in-law, Scot Curtis Baker and Paula Baker, of Glendora, CA; daughter-in-law, Carlyn Baker Mozingo, of Lebanon, TN; grandchildren, Fred Baker and Tonya Baker Devore, of Tennessee; Meghan Rainwater, of Colorado; and Laura and Todd Baker of California; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Frank; a son, Fred Baker; her brothers, Will Fred and Wingfield Galbraith; and her parents, the Rev. Dr. William Fred and Mary Kate Galbraith.

Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association.