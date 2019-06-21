Services held for Marguerite C. Gandy

Marguerite C. Gandy, 92, of Salado passed away Jan. 25. She was born to the late Adolphus and Minnie Childress on November 23, 1913 in Ft. Worth, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Dr. Woodrow W. Gandy. She is survived by her children, Patricia L. Rice, and husband Mark, Karen A. Kearns, and husband, Skipper, David H. Gandy, and wife Mary Jo; five grandchildren, and seven great-grand-children.

Marguerite was an artist and teacher. She at-tended the New York Art Academy, was involved in a garden club, the Salado Village Artists, and the ladies auxiliary.

She wrote poetry, fished, and sewed.

Services were held Jan. 28 at the Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel of Temple with Pastor Terry Tipps officiating. Interment followed at the Salado Cemetery.

If desired, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice in Marguerite’s honor.