Geekfest this weekend at CTC

The eighth annual GeekFest opens Aug. 18 on the campus of Central Texas College. The weekend-long event features several gaming tournaments, cosplay demonstrations, workshops, costume contest, tabletop gaming, a film festival and other activities. A celebration of all things science fiction, gaming, anime, technology and fantasy, GeekFest events will be held at the Mayborn Science Theater, the Anderson Campus Center (Bldg. 156) and the CTC Student Center (Bldg. 106) through Aug. 20.

Opening night is 6-10 p.m. Aug. 18 and starts with the family-friendly “Harry Potter Yule Ball” upstairs in the Student Center (Bldg. 106). Costumes are encouraged for the event.

In the Mayborn Science Theater (Bldg. 152), activities include LAN and console game playing, tabletop gaming, Dungeons and Dragons, the Artemis Spaceship simulator, live action role playing (LARP), Pathfinder role playing, tabletop gaming and several workshops such as “Low-Budget Filmmaking” hosted by actor, filmmaker and writer Preston Corbell; “Collecting Classic Retro Games;” “Kombat Kreations” cosplay and a toy-making demonstration.

Events start at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 19 with a GeekFest 5k Fun Run at the CTC gym. Sign up is available online http://bit.ly/Geekfest5k and the entry fee is $30.

Participants are encouraged to dress in costume or other geeky outfit. Numerous workshops, gaming events, costume contests, a cake contest will be held throughout the day. Some of the activities include a Harry Potter 20th anniversary party, robotics demo, Steampunk activities, cake contest, cosplay “Hollywood Squares,” Star Wars trivia and anime activities. The day concludes with the annual screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” A live simulcast featuring O’Brien’s Orchestra of Austin will perform along with the film. Seating for the movie starts at 9:30 and show time is 10 p.m.

GeekFest is open noon–6 p.m. Aug. 20.

Entertainment includes gaming tournaments, workshops, chess, live streaming anime, Doctor Who shows, cosplay and the presentation of the film festival awards. Some of the Sunday workshops include American Wizardry, “Building the Architecture of Cosplay,” Wizards Dual trivia and “Dragon Ball Z Abridged.”

In addition to Corbell, celebrity guest at this year’s GeekFest include author Gabrielle Faust who lead several workshops on writing, “Marketing 101 for Authors and “Fangs to Franchise: The Evolution of the Vampire From Terrifying Ancient Myth to Modern Media Mogul.” Also returning is filmmaker Darren Crump who will discuss his latest film ventures and the first-ever GeekFest film festival which features entries locally and from Australia and Japan.

Wristbands are required for all GeekFest patrons over the age of 12 and are currently on sale online at geekfest.ctcd.edu.

A VIP Pass for $50 includes a three-day wristband, event t-shirt, lanyard and badge, reserved seating at events and early access to some programs.

A three-day pass is $20 ($30 at the door) and a one-day pass is $15 ($20 at the door).

The wristband grants admission to all programs and dome activities including “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and other films, the vendor area and transportation between buildings. Discounts are available for door purchases for military personnel and family members.

All proceeds from GeekFest benefit the CTC Foundation scholarship program.