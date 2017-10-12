Gerald Bridges

May 9, 1927

October 10, 2017

Funeral services for Gerald Jackson Bridges, 90, of Belton will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 13, 2017 at the Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Belton with Pastor Steven Vaughn, Chaplain Bruce Mercer, Byron Mauldin and Pastor Dan Cockrell officiating.

Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery with Masonic Services.

Bridges passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at a local nursing facility.

He was born in Salado on May 9, 1927 to the late Claudie Jack and Elsie Mae (Grigsby) Bridges.

He attended Salado schools and graduated from Salado High School in May, 1945.

Bridges was a butcher at various grocery stores for over 20 years and retired from civil service on Fort Hood where he worked in Electronics and Calibrations for over 22 years.

He married Nelta Leebeth Powell on June 13, 1950, she preceded him in death in 1995. He later married Reida Young on January 30, 2000.

He was a member at Elm Grove Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.

Bridges was made a Master Mason on June 8, 1959 in Salado Lodge #296 A.F. & A.M. He was Worshipful Master of the Salado Lodge three times: 1963-64, 1982-83 and 1994-95. He became an Endowed Member of Salado Lodge in 1990. He was presented the Golden Trowl by Salado Lodge on June 23, 1999. He received the 50 Year Service Award on Sept. 18, 2008. Bridges joined Belton Lodge #166 A.F. & A.M. in 2009 as an Endowed Member.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nelta Bridges and his oldest daughter, Mary Bridges.

Survivors include his wife, Reida Bridges of Belton; 3 daughters, Virginia Runyan of Belton, Melinda Ciupek of Celebration, FL., and Patricia Simmons of Aberdeen, SD; 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice.