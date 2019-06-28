Gibbs, Catherine V.

Catherine V. Gibbs graveside services held July 26

Graveside service for Catherine V. Gibbs, 81, of Jarrell, were held July 26, at Live Oak Cemetery near Youngsport with the Rev. Jim McClurg officiating.

Gibbs died July 23, 2005, in a Temple hospital.

She was born in Paint Rock, to Marion A. And Lillian Avent McGuffin on Dec. 13, 1923. She married Floyd Gibbs on Jan. 17, 1953, in Jarrell. Gibbs was a member of First Methodist Church of Jarrell.

Survivors include her husband, Floyd Gibbs, of Jarrell; one daughter, Juana K. Preston, of Salado; one brother, A.E. McGuffin, of Tow; one sister, Johnnie White, of Hagerman, NM; and one granddaughter, Amber Lea Preston, of Salado.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First Methodist Church, P.O. Box 406, Jarrell, TX 76537.