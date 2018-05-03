Girls golf qualifies for State Tournament

Salado Lady Eagles Golf team placed second in the 4A Region III Girls Golf Championship at Raven Nest Golf Club in Huntsville, qualifying for the State Meet May 21-22 at Slick Rock Golf Course at Horseshoe Bay in Marble Falls. The Lady Eagles shot 369 (+81) in Round 1 and 360 (+72) in Round 2 for a total of 729. Liberty Hill took first with 331 (+43) Round 1 and 333 (+45) Round 2 for a total of 664. Maddy Bourland placed 11th individually shooting 90 in the first round and 88 in the second for a total of 178. Taylor Rich tied for 12th shooting 90 and 89 for a 179 total; Jamie Rich placed 16th shooting 90 and 91 for a 181 total; Avery Hyer placed 17th shooting 99 and 94 for a 193 total; Avery Piatt tied for 19th shooting 103 and 92 for a 195 total. Shown above are (from left) Averie Piatt, Maddy Bourland, Jamie Rich, Taylor Rich, Avery Hyer and Coach Scott Ringo. Salado’s James Perry tied for eighth individually in the 4A Region III Boys Golf Championship at Raven Nest Golf Club (Par 71) in Huntsville. Perry shot rounds of 82 on both day 1 and day 2 for a 164 total. (Courtesy photo)