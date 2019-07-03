Gordon Gravink, Ann

Gravink memorial service Jan. 12

Ann Gordon Gravink, 67, died peacefuIly on Dec. 31, 2003 of cancer.

She was bom in Hous­ton on Dec 9, 1936 to DeWitt and Elizabeth Gordon. She is survived by her husband of 45 years Donald J. Gravink; daugh­ter, Kathy Young; sons Jay Gravink and DeWitt “Dee” Gravink: and sister Jean Gordon.

As a child she attended St. Anne’s, Kinkaid and St John’s in Houston. and graduated high school at St. Stephen’s in Austin. She made her debut in Houston with the Allegro Assembly and HCC in 1957-1958.

She married Donald Gravink in 1958 and throughout the years made homes in Houston, Corpus Christi, New Braunfels, Austin, Lago Vista, Georgetown and Salado. She was active in politics at the local. state and national levels. She was a Junior League member and volunteered for numerous charities.

A memorial service will be held at Salado United Methodist Church at 3:30pm. Jan. 12. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, St. Stephen’s Epis­copal School or The Salado Family Relief Fund P.O. Box 461, Salado, TX 76571