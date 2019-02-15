The Grace Jones Retrospective on Valentine’s Day featured two dozen outfits from Grace’s dress shop at 1 Royal Street. Grace opened the dress shop in the early 1960s. Ladies from around the world would come to Salado to be styled by Grace. Grace was a World War II Pilot in the WASPs, an early television and magazine model and settled in Salado to open her store. She died in 2008 but left an indelible mark on Salado. She was the first person that the Salado Chamber of Commerce entered into its Hall of Fame in 2002. The style show retrospective was a fundraiser for the Salado Museum.