Grand Lodge of Texas will level two cornerstones for Holland ISD

Zerne Masonic Lodge invites area Masons, public to attend ceremonies

Zerne Masonic Lodge No. 615 A.F. & A.M. in Holland, Texas, is honored to receive the Most Worshipful Grand Master of Texas Tommy F. Chapman for the purpose of presiding over the leveling of two cornerstones for the Holland Independent School District.

The leveling ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Holland ISD Campus, 501 Crockett Street in Holland. The Grand Lodge of Texas will level the cornerstone at two buildings on the campus: the Cindy Gunn Student Center and the Holland Elementary Gymnasium.

“The Grand Lodge of Texas receives numerous requests to officiate in the consecration, dedication, or laying of a cornerstone, and it is a privilege for the brothers of Zerne lodge to welcome the Grand Master Chapman to preside over our ceremony,” said Bill Mills, Master of Zerne Masonic Lodge #615.

“Masons of the Grand Lodge of Texas and the Masons of Zerne Masonic Lodge are proud to continue the long time tradition of leveling cornerstones.,” Mills stated.

In 1994, the Grand Master of the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Texas leveled the cornerstone on the extension to the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. “It was a beautiful ceremony and brought to mind the 1885 ceremony when Texas Masons leveled the cornerstone to the main state capitol building,” Mills said.

“Throughout Texas history, Masons have leveled cornerstones of schools, churches, local government buildings and public buildings,” Mills added. “It is considered a great honor by Masons to perform this service in their communities.”

The public is invited.