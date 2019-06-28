Green, Dorothy Laverne

Dorothy Laverne Green passes away Oct. 8

Dorothy Laverne Green, 72, of Belton died at her residence October 8, 2004.

Graveside services were held Oct. 12 at McDowell Cemetery near Belton with Rev. Arthur Washburn officiating.

Dorothy Laverne Green was born to M.G. and Katie Knight Adams in Comanche on January 4, 1932. She was a resident of Belton most of her life. She married Herchel Alvin Green in Belton on Jan. 9, 1953. She was a member of the Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ in Belton.

Survivors include one son, Johnny Alvin Green Sr., of Salado; one brother, Billy Wayne Adams, of Belton; one sister Mary K. McNeil, of Salado, and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband on April 4, 1983.

Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton was in charge of arrangements.