Guest house in Carriage Place engulfed in flames

The guest house belonging to (edited for correct owners) Rachel & Stephan Poe at 737 McKay Lane was engulfed in flames last night. Salado VFD responded to the call just after 7 p.m. last night (Aug. 22). Seventeen personnel and eight trucks responded from Salado VFD. No one was at home at the time of the blaze, according to fire fighters on the scene. We initially reported that the house is owned by Jerry Smith (according to BellCAD.org). A reader informed us that it is now owned by the Poes.