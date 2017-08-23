Salado Village Voice

Since 1979

You are here: Home / News / Village News / Guest house in Carriage Place engulfed in flames

Guest house in Carriage Place engulfed in flames

by Leave a Comment

The guest house belonging to (edited for correct owners) Rachel & Stephan Poe at 737 McKay Lane was engulfed in flames last night. Salado VFD responded to the call just after 7 p.m. last night (Aug. 22). Seventeen personnel and eight trucks responded from Salado VFD. No one was at home at the time of the blaze, according to fire fighters on the scene. We initially reported that the house is owned by Jerry Smith (according to BellCAD.org). A reader informed us that it is now owned by the Poes.

Salado VFD responded to a structure fire at 737 McKay Lane last night. The guest house of Jerry and Sharon Smith was engulfed in flames, but there were no injuries. (Photo by Marilyn Fleischer)

 

Similar Stories

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

x

2

Posts Remaining

Subscribe | Login