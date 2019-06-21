Gwin, Norma Lee

Norma Lee Gwin passes away Dec. 10

Norma Lee Gwin, 79, of Belton died Dec. 10, 2006 in a Belton Health Care Center.

Services for Norma L. Gwin were held Dec. 12 at the Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Minister Gene Greer officiating.

Gwin was born in Arkansas the daughter of Howard and Jewel Robinson Gwin. She worked in Industry as a parts specialist before retiring and moving to the Temple Belton area. She was a member of the Church of Christ.

Gwin is survived by one son David Land of Temple, one brother Harold Jean Gwin of Mishawaka, Indiana, one niece Sharon Young of Florence and a sister-in-law Lou Gwin of Osceola, Indiana.