Hainey James, Frances

Frances James passes away

Frances Hainey James, 78, of Salado, passed away march 4, 2004 in Salado. Services were held March 8 at the Church of the New Commandment with Pastor John Schlater officiating. The body was cremated.

She was born Jan. 29, 1926 in Adamson, OK. She taught elementary school for 42 years. She was a member of the Church of the New Commandment. She has lived in Salado for a year.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse James in 1993; brothers, Marvel Hainey, Walton Hainey, and Clarence Hainey; and sister Alma South.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Duerr of Salado and sister, Ruth Byrd of Long Beach, CA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to their favorite school.

Crawford-Bowers funeral Home in Killeen was in charge of arrangements.