Haldy, William B.

Haldy services held Sep. 23

Funeral services for William B. Haldy, age 83, of Salado, were held Sep. 23 at First Presbyterian Church in Belton, with Rev. Judy Lijestrand officiating. Burial followed at the Lakeland Hills Memo-rial Park, between Burnet and Marble Falls. Max Copeland officiated.

Haldy passed away Sep. 20 in Temple.

He was born Oct 19, 1920, in San Antonio, to Benjamin Stephen and Rena Virginia (Milford) Haldy. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Photographer Petty Officer 1st Class.

He married Frances Ray Grant on Sep. 27, 1941 in San Antonio; she preceded him in death in 1989. He married Elizabeth Williams Morris on Aug. 31, 1991 in Belton.

Haldy was a project manager of special weapons for the Civil Service at Kelly Air Force Base for 34 years. In San Antonio he coached little league. He moved to Granite Shoal at retirement and was active in civic affairs serving as city council-man, water commissioner and mayor.

He was a member of the Baptist Church in San Antonio and served as a Deacon at Granite Shoals. He was an Elder and Trustee at First Presbyterian Church in Belton. He was a member of Masonic Lodges in San Antonio, Granite Shoals and Salado.

Haldy was past patron of Eastern Star Chapter #435 in Marble Falls. He was a member of the Salado Lions Club.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Haldy, and step-son, Brian Morris.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Haldy, of Salado; one daughter, Kay Atwood and husband Tom, of Temple; one son, Billy Haldy, Jr. and wife Ellie, of Shreveport, LA; step-daughter, Leah Taggart and husband Jay, of Belton; step-daughter-in-law, Arnell Morris, of Waco; two grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or the Scott & White Hospice.

Dossman Funeral Home handled arrangements.