Halloween happenings in Salado

Lots of opportunities for spooky fun

Halloween happenings across the Village of Salado promise to provide fun for the whole family. With Oct. 31 landing in the middle of the week, the opportunities for spooky fun begin this weekend.

Salado Public Library will host a Pumpkin themed STEM project during KidZone for ages 5-11 Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. and the Teen Movie Party will feature A Quiet Place at 5:30 p.m. for those 11 and over.

Halloween movie fun continues at the Library on Oct. 27 for a Family Halloween Matinee at 1 p.m. featuring Hotel Transylvania. A Silly Skeleton Storytime will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 29.

Salado’s Fright Trail is the place for classic tales of chills and thrills from 6:30 – 10 p.m. Oct. 27 at Tablerock on Royal Street. The annual event brings classic literary and movie characters to live along Tablerock’s half mile walking trail. Admission is $3 per child and $5 per adult.

Visit the Pumpkin Patch at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church on Main Street this Friday and Saturday for an Instagram worthy setting and prime pumpkin carving canvases.

For the brave of heart Historic Salado Ghostwalk tours begin promptly at 8 p.m. from at Barrow Brewing Co. on Friday and Saturday tickets are $20 and costumes are welcome.

For the makers looking for Halloween fun, Salado Glassworks has a few reservations left for their annual Blow Your Own Pumpkin event. Reservations can be made at saladoglassworks.com.

Halloween isn’t just for the kiddies in Salado, adults have a chance to Eat, drink, and be scary at Dr. Barton’s Haunted House. The Barton House the event from 5 p.m. to midnight on Oct 31. The costume and cocktail party with passed appetizers features a ghost whisperer and other frightful fun. Admission is $35 with reservations online at thebartonhousesalado.com.

Trick-or-treaters will enjoy the Salado Community Trunk-or-Treat Trail sponsored by local churches. Halloween night from 6 – 8 p.m. follow the Trunk or Treat trail to the Salado Volunteer Fire Department station on FM2484, Salado United Methodist Church which is teaming up with Salado Public Library, St Joseph’s Episcopal Church, St. Stephen Catholic Church teaming up with Salado Church of Christ, First Baptist Church of Salado and Strawberry Patch. A map of the Trunk or Treat trail can be found on page 3B.