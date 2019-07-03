Hanks, Sr., Billie

Hanks, Sr. passes away at 86

Billie Hanks, Sr., of Salado and San Angelo, passed away April 25, 2003, at the age of 86.

He was born to Don Hanks and Bulah Hudson on November 9, 1916, in San Angelo, TX.

Hanks served his coun­try in World War II as a member of the U.S. Air Force. He was a rancher in West Texas, a partner in Billie Hanks Enterprises and built the Santa Rita Wool Company.

Hanks served on the Board of Directors of the International Evangelism Association Advisory Board, the Southwestern Baptist Theological Semi­nary, was the Fund Rais­ing Chairman for the Rio Concho Manor, and helped in the early development of the Ft. Concho Museum. He was a Founding Donor to the West Texas Ranch for Christ in Blackwell, TX.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church in San Angelo and the Caleb Sunday School Class, and attended the First Baptist Church of Salado when here.

Hanks is survived by his wife of 62 years, Freda Nutt Hanks of Salado and San Angelo; one son, Billie Hanks, Jr., of Salado; one daughter, Dianne Hanks Graham, of Austin; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the International Evangelism Association for West Texas Ranch for Christ/P.O. Box 1174/Salado, TX 76571.