Harry Clifford Sweet, Jr.

December 5, 1944-May 1, 2017

Harry Clifford Sweet Jr., 72, of Houston, passed away May 1, 2017 at a Houston hospital.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 5, 2017 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. followed by funeral services held at 1:00 P.M. at Crotty Funeral Home of Belton with Pastor Darren Rich officiating. Burial will follow at McDowell Cemetery.

Harry was born in Honolulu to Harry Clifford Sweet Sr. and Emma (Kolius) Sweet on December 5, 1944. He went to high school at Nolan High School and graduated in 1963.

He went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree at the University of Dallas in Irving. He then went on to earn his MBA at the University Of Mary Hardin Baylor.

Harry received tenure at the University of Mary Hardin Baylor as an Assistant Professor in Business Ethics. Harry was actively involved in the Temple Civic Theater and Tablerock Amphitheater in Salado.

Harry is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janice Sweet, and stepson Gaylon Brown. He is survived by his sister, Mary (Sweet) Tosh of Houston; his stepson Bobby Brown of Temple and his nephew, Mike Tosh of Austin.

Weary of reading obituaries and noting someone’s courageous battle with death, Harry wanted it known that, he died as a result of being stubborn, refusing to follow doctors’ orders, and raising hell for more than seven decades. He enjoyed foods of all kinds, libations, and obstinate until the day he died.