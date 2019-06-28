Haywood Price, Martha Marie

Price service held March 6

Martha Marie Haywood Price of Salado, was born Sept. 12, 1941 in Greenville. She died peacefully at her home in Salado on March 2. 2004.

She was the youngest child of Dwight Grady Haywood and Delma Lynn Stidham Haywood originally of Hunt County, and later of Arlington.

She married Dr. Allan Price of Arlington on July 12, 1963. She 1s survived by her husband of 40 years, Dr. Allan Price; daughter, Jennifer Stark and son-in-law, Robert W. Stark of Nashville, TN; son, Gary A. rice and daughter-in-law, Joanie Martin Price of Round Rock; and five grand­children, Allison Stark, Margaret (Meg) Stark, and Leslie Star of Nash­ville, TN; Martin Price and Emma Jean Price of Round Rock.

She is also survived by her brother and sis­ter-in-law, Dr. Ray Hay­wood and Jane Haywood of Temple; and her sister and brother-in-law, Jane Kendrick and Dr. George Kendrick of Commerce. She is survived by her mother-in-law and father-­in-law. Mr. and Mrs . Thomas L. Price of Arlington. She is survived by Mr. and Mrs. All K. Dray of Dallas.

She has multiple neph­ews, nieces, grandneph­ews and grandnieces who are saddened by the pass­ing of Aunt Martha. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grady and Delma Haywood and her nephew, Mark Price II.

Martha was a 1959 graduate of Arlington High School and served as senior class secretary and sang with the Cho­raliers. She was a 1962 graduate of Baylor University with a BA in Education She taught ele­mentary school in Galves­ton and Dallas for several years. She also taught piano in Dallas. She was a past member of the Dallas County and Bell County Medical Auxilia­ries, Dallas County and Bell County Boards of Realtors, PEO, and St. Michael and All Angels episcopal Church of Dallas and Christ Epis­copal Church of Temple. Martha served on the

Altar Guild of both churches. Martha was an avid gardener and collec­tor of antiques.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Martha’s name be made to Vista H0spice in Temple, Happy Hill farm of Grandbury, the Amer­ican Heart Association, the Robert Perry Mills Memorial Scholarship Fund at the University of Texas Arlington, or the charity of your choice.

Services for Martha Price were held March 6 at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church.

St. Michael’s Clergy were the celebrant. Burial fol­lowed cremation at St. Michael and All Angels Church. Pall bearers were Dr. Lewis Raney, Dr. Charles Harris, Dr. W.E. Lowry, Dr. Fernan Lara, Or. Dale Fuller and Jim Ball. Viewing was March 5 at Sparkman-Hillcrest Funeral Home.