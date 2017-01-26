Head-on collision takes life of San Antonio man

A San Antonio man was killed in a head-on collision Jan. 21 on I-35 south of Salado near the Bell and Williamson County line.

Enrique Javier Salazar, 27, of San Antonio, died at the scene.

The sedan he drove was going southbound in the northbound lane of I-35 near Grainger Rd. in Bell County. His sedan collided head-on with a tractor trailer in the northbound lane that tried to avoid hitting the car.

The driver of the tractor trailer was Warren Soils, 32, of Arkansas. He was taken to Scott & White in Temple with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation, according to Sgt. D.L. Wilson in the Waco office of the Department of Public Safety.