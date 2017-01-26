Salado Village Voice

Since 1979

You are here: Home / News / Village News / Head-on collision takes life of San Antonio man
Head-on collision takes life of San Antonio man

Head-on collision takes life of San Antonio man

by Leave a Comment

A San Antonio man was killed in a head-on collision Jan. 21 on I-35 south of Salado near the Bell and Williamson County line.

Enrique Javier Salazar, 27, of San Antonio, died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was sent to Scott & White Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. (Courtesy Photo)

The driver of the tractor trailer was sent to Scott & White Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. (Courtesy Photo)

The sedan he drove was going southbound in the northbound lane of I-35 near Grainger Rd. in Bell County.  His sedan collided head-on with a tractor trailer in the northbound lane that tried to avoid hitting the car.

The driver of the tractor trailer was Warren Soils, 32, of Arkansas. He was taken to Scott & White in Temple with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation, according to Sgt. D.L. Wilson in the Waco office of the Department of Public Safety.

Similar Stories

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *