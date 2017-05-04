Henry Matthew Sutton

July 5, 1959-April 29, 2017

Henry Matthew Sutton died April 29, 2017 surrounded by family, at the home of his sister in Salado, Texas. He was 57.

Sutton was born July 5, 1959 in Salado, Texas to D. L. and Theresa Sutton. He attended Salado High School. A free spirit, he loved fishing and hunting. He will be fondly remembered for his willingness to do anything he could for a friend.

Sutton is survived by his mother Theresa and her partner Max of Belton; sisters Regina McGregor and husband Larry of Salado, Mary Ann Janke and husband Randall of Temple, Cathy Anderson and husband Phillip of Belton. He is preceded in death by his father D. L. Sutton.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. on May 3, 2017 at Salado Cemetery. Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.