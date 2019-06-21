Hill, Harold H.

Harold H. Hill funeral services held Nov. 5.

Harold H. Hill, 78 of Salado, died November 1, 2007 at his home. Funeral services were held Nov. 5 at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. Rev. Elwyn Johnston of Bethel Assembly of God officiated. Burial was held at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

Harold H.Hill was born in Ridgecrest, North Carolina on August 28, 1929 the son of William R. Hill and Lillie Mae (Stevens) Hill. He married Florence Champagne on January 5, 1948 in Fort Worth. Harold proudly began his service in the United States Air Force in 1945 and retired as a combat instructor in 1967.

Survivors are his wife; one son, Tommy H. Hill of Woodville, Tx; Three daughters, Karen Krambeck and husband Don of Davenport, Iowa, Brenda Parish and husband Robert of Hamilton, Texas, Debbie Hellberf of Antwerp, Ohio; one brother, Bobby Hill; two sisters, Frances Errowoob, Betty Whitaker; 13 grandchildren; 16 grandchildren.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or donors@stjude.org