Hill, Henry Clay “H.C.”

Hill passes away at age 78

Henry Clay “H.C.” Hill. 78. of Salado, died in a Temple hospital. June 16. 2003.

Graveside services were held June 19 at the Salado Cemetery with Minister Joe Keyes officiating.

He was born to Clay and Lelan Hunter Hill in Bell County on Jan. 18, 1925. He graduated from Salado High School in 1942. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II, being stationed in Korea. He ranched near Salado most of his hfe. He was a member of the Church of Christ.

Survivors include one sister, Elaine Hill Ory of Salado; and two nephews, Bill and Richard Ory, both of Salado. He was preceded in death by his parents and one-half sister, Wanda Pope.

Memorials may be made to Southside Church of Christ, 2003 S. 5th St., Temple, TX 76502 or the Salado Cemetery Associa­tion, P.O. Box 21, Salado, TX 76571

Heartfield Funeral home in Belton was in charge of arrangements.