Hodge, Claude Bernice (C.B.)

Old-time Salado rancher, philanthropist C.B. Hodge passes away at age 77

Services for Claude Ber­nice (C.B.) Hodge will be 10 a.m. Aug. 21 at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Rev. Grady Brittain, Rev. Skip Blancett and Rev. Billie Hanks, Jr. officiat­ing. Burial will be in Salado Cemetery. Hodge died Aug. 18 in a Belton nursing home.

C.B. was born in Prairie Dell, Texas to Claude and Bernice Knight Hodge on August 1, 1926. He moved with his family to Salado in 1931. C.B. grew up in Salado and graduated from Salado High School.

He enjoyed and loved. his grandchildren. The youth of the area were always a priority in his life.

He participated as a founding board member for the establishment of the Bell County Expo Center for the youth of Bell County. He was a charter member of the Salado Youth Fair Boosters and sponsored numerous youth soccer and baseball teams. He was a tireless supporter of the Bell County Youth Fair Livestock Auction. He donated land to the com­munity of Salado for the formation of a youth sports complex. He was awarded the 4-H Club Alumni Rec­ognition Award an adult leader.

Salado was his home. He served the community as President of the Salado Chamber of Commerce in 1964, as a Salado School Board trustee and as a trustee for the Salado Methodist Church. He was a director and organizer of the Salado National Bank. He served for many years on the board of the Central Texas Area Museum. He donated land to the Salado Cemetery Association, to international Evangelism and to the Salado Water Supply Corp.

C.B. Hodge was a cattleman. He was a charter member of the National Cattleman’s Association and he was a member of the Texas Cattle Feeders Association, Texas Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and American Quarter Horse Association.

He owned and operated C.B. Hodge Livestock Co, Inc. He was a promoter of beef and loved ranching all his life.

In the 1960s he was on the board of the National Sheep Council and a member of the Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers Asso­ciation. He also served on the Edwards Aquifer Research Committee Advi­sory Board.

He, with his wife Mary, owned and operated C.B. Hodge Feed and Grain until 1957. In 1959 he was named Outstanding Young Fanner of Bell County. In 1960 he was named Out­standing Young Farmer by the Temple Jaycees. He was cited as a conservation model for managing the Claude Hodge Estate and was given the Top Fanner award by the Belton Lions Club in 1961. He was named the outstanding reclamation farmer for the Little River and San Gabriel Soil Conservation Service.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister and brother in law, Jim and Maxine Howerton.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Hodge of Salado; two sons, Claude Hodge and wife Myrta, Glenn Hodge and wife Gloria; one daughter, Rita Zbranek and husband Randy; eight grandchil­dren, Shane Price of Austin, Marisa Conley and Joey of Galveston,Ashley Zbranek of Salado, Justin Hodge of Houston, Ryan Hodge and wife Stacy of Salado, McKayla Hodge of Salado, Barry Hodge of Galveston and Diedra Hodge of Salado.

Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Aug. 20 at Doss­man Funeral Home.

Donations-in lieu of flow­ers can be sent to the Salado Youth Association/PO Box 2971 Salado, TX 76571, or to the Salado Methodist Church Building Fund/PO Box 771 /Salado, TX 76571.