Hodge-Hunter, Velma

Velma Hodge Hunter dies at age 94

Services for Mrs. Velma Hodge Hunter, age 94, of Belton were held 10 a.m. Oct. 7, at the Heartfield Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Skip Blancett officiated. Burial followed at the Salado Cemetery.

Velma Hunter died October 6, 2000 in a Belton nursing home.

She was born March 4, 1906 in Prairie Dell to John Robert and Martha Ann Killingsworth Hodge. She graduated from Belton High School and then married Aubrey Hunter. They were rangers in the Bryan and Johnson City area for many years. Velma was an avid baseball fan. She was a member of the Salado United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her hubsnd, parents, and seven brothers and sisters.

Survivors include two sisters Prudie Capps and Doris Ward, bother of Salado. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Arthur Wade Capps, Billy Rosser, Jerry Ballard, C. B. Hodge, John Robert Hodge, Mark Barnes, Steve Ballard, Clayton Capps, and Wynn Rosser.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Heartfield Funeral Home of Belton was in charge of arrangements.