Holland Durham, Lucile

Lucile Holland Durham, 95, died on Nov. 21.

She was a native of Bell County and lived at Summers’ Mill since 1945. She was the granddaughter of James Reuben Holland, for whole the town of Holland was named. Her parents were Ellis White and Nettie Holland, lifelong area residents. She married W.A. (Happy) Durham in 1923 at the parsonage of First Christian Church, where she continued to be a member until her death. The couple celebrated 72 years of marriage before his death in 1995. A daughter, Patsy Durham Henderson, died in 1974.

Mrs. Durham held offices in Christian Women’s Fellowship and the Board of Trustees at First Christian Church, Belton, where she was the oldest member at the time of her death. She volunteered at the VA Hospital in Temple for more than 25 years and 20,000 hours in the Domicillary where she performed sewing jobs for the residents. The Durhams were early members of the Bell County Historical Society and the Bell Country Museum organizers and served on the Official Board between 1955 and 1975.

Survivors include one daughter, Mary Jean Boston of Belton, one sister, Mary Vicknair of Belton, five grandchildren, Ann Boston Faber, Paul Talmage Boston Jr., James Leverett Boston, James Henderson, and David Henderson Jr., and eight great-grandchildren.

A private burial for the family was held on Nov. 22 at the North Belton Cemetery. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at First Christian Church, Belton.

Instead of flowers, please send memorials to Bell County Museum, PO Box 1381, Belton, TX 76513; VistaCare Hospice, 819 S. 5th, Temple, TX 76504; First Christian Church, PO Box 367, Belton, TX 76513; or Scott & White Development Office, 2401 S 31st St., Temple, TX 76504