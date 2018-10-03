There is Still Time to Register for Hope Women’s Conference at Grace Church Salado.

The second annual women’s conference is scheduled for Saturday, October 13, 9:00am-1pm, but online registration continues though Friday, October 12 and begins at 8:30am on Saturday, prior to the conference. This year’s guest speaker is Jennifer Matthewson-Speer. Jennifer, a graduate of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, is a conference speaker, Bible teacher, writer and founder of Word of Joy (www.wordofjoy.org) Worship will be led by Daena Rowe, a gifted musician and vocalist who received her degree in music from UMHB in Belton. The Hope: Real—Life-changing—Powerful Conference is open to “girls all of ages” and is currently taking reservations on the website: www.gracesalado.com/hopeconference. Cost for the event is $25 and includes brunch.

Childcare is available at no charge with pre-registration. For additional information, please

email women@gracesalado.com or call 858-232-4692.