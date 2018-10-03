Salado Village Voice

Since 1979

You are here: Home / Salado Living / Hope Women’s Conference

Hope Women’s Conference

by

There is Still Time to Register for Hope Women’s Conference at Grace Church Salado.

Jennifer Speer

The second annual women’s conference is scheduled for Saturday, October 13, 9:00am-1pm, but online registration continues though Friday, October 12 and begins at 8:30am on Saturday, prior to the conference. This year’s guest speaker is Jennifer Matthewson-Speer. Jennifer, a graduate of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, is a conference speaker, Bible teacher, writer and founder of Word of Joy (www.wordofjoy.org) Worship will be led by Daena Rowe, a gifted musician and vocalist who received her degree in music from UMHB in Belton. The Hope: Real—Life-changing—Powerful Conference is open to “girls all of ages” and is currently taking reservations on the website: www.gracesalado.com/hopeconference. Cost for the event is $25 and includes brunch.

Childcare is available at no charge with pre-registration. For additional information, please

email women@gracesalado.com or call 858-232-4692.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
+1
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
+1
0 Shares