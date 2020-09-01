Hoping to stop skid, Lady Eagles head to dual match in Llano

Heading into a dual match in Llano on Aug. 29, the Salado Lady Eagles had lost five of their last six. The girls were eager to get back in the W column after a tough loss at home in five sets to Gatesville Aug. 26.

Unfortunately in game one of the dual match, Salado would fight but come up short, losing to Devine in five sets (16-25, 25-19, 27-25, 18-25, 13-15). Senior right side hitter Amy Manning would have her best match of the season collecting 14 kills.

Game two of the day would be a different story. Salado handled the Lady Jackets of Llano with relative ease in straight sets (25-11, 26-24, and 25-16). Senior Libero Megan Manibusan would frustrate the Llano offense with 21 digs in the match. Freshmen Reese Rich and Sophomore Katey Bartek stepped into some big roles after the Lady Eagles were down several players.

On Aug. 26, Salado would play some of their best volleyball through the first two sets of their home match against Gatesville before the inexperience of a young team would show.

The Lady Eagles downed the Hornets of Gatesville in the first two sets 25-19 and 25-21. Confidence and energy from Gatesville would keep them in the game as they stormed back to win the third and fourth sets with scores of 17-25 and 22-25 to force a fifth set.

Salado would get first blood with a big kill from Lainey Taylor, but it would be all Gatesville after that with a final set of 8-15.

Junior Varsity

The Lady Eagle JV squad had an outstanding performance in Llano on Aug. 29 defeating both Devine (25-10, 23-25, 25-18) and Llano (25-17, 25-27, 25-20). Jordan Ferguson’s leadership and defense led the way for the girls along with Freshmen setter Paige Farris’ 14 assists. Emma Grant would contribute 12 kills on the afternoon as well.

The JV squad came away with the lone match victory in the home contests against Gatesville Aug. 26. After falling behind 19-23, they came back with a vengeance to win 25-23. Gatesville wouldn’t belong on the same court in the second set with Salado cruising to a 25-15 victory.

Freshmen

Salado’s youngest squad struggled in their Aug. 29 dual match opener against Devine dropping the match in straight sets (22-25, 6-25), but they would find success in the second match crushing Llano with scores of 25-14 and 25-11. Grace Clemons would have an all around great day as well as Kaelyn Houston stepping in to lead a new 5-1 offense due to injuries. Strong serving led by Pazlee Conrad would overwhelm Llano passers all afternoon.

The Freshmen squad lost their home match against Gatesville Aug. 26 in straight sets (13-25, 14-25).