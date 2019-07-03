Howerton, James M.

Howerton, Jr. passes away at age 82

James M. Howerton, Jr., 82 of Salado, died in a Waco hospital Dec. 30.

Graveside services were held Jan. 2, at Salado Cemetery with Rev. Joe Bentley officiating.

James M. Howerton, Jr. was born to James M. and Lillian Beck Howerton in Barksdale, Texas on Feb. 24, 1920. He received a Bachelors degree from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos and engaged in post-graduate studies at Baylor University. He was a WWII veteran, serving in the Army AirCorps. He married Maxine Irene Hodge in Temple in December 1947. Prior to his retire­ment, he was employed as a salesman with the Bill Young and Ted Connell automobile dealerships in Killeen. He also sold oil leases and drilled for oil. He was employed with the Texas Employment Com­mission office in Temple. He and his wife formerly operated the Howerton Grocery Store and Gas Station in Salado.

Howerton attended the Salado United Methodist church where he had taught Sunday school.

Survivors include one son, James R. Howerton of Salado; 2 grandchil­dren, James Austin Howerton of Belton and Jessica Howerton of Salado; and two great grandchildren Tori Howerton and Cortney How­erton, both of Salado. He was preceded in death by his wife Sept. 30, 1999.

Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton was in charge of arrangements.