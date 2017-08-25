With Hurricane Harvey landing Texans should use Public Alerts

With Hurricane Harvey projected to make landfall in coastal Texas, residents should be aware of Public Alerts for the affected areas. Would you consider sharing this with your audience?

Public Alerts are a sister effort to the recently launched Google SOS, the former integrating official emergency alerting information from the National Hurricane Center (and other official sources), and making available across Google.

If you’re in an affected area, the hurricane alerts will provide an estimate of the storm’s arrival to your location, its projected impact, and the most appropriate safety tips, via ready.gov. You may also get a notification on your mobile device that directs you to this information.

Residents can also search for “hurricane” to see an equivalent alert for their location, or by anyone by searching for hurricane + affected city name, e.g. [hurricane Corpus Christi]. Happy to answer any questions regarding the public alert tools and other ways Texans can use Google to prepare for the storm.

Note: There is also an active, embeddable crisis map for the storm, http://google.org/crisismap/google.com/usa which features the latest storm information, weather information from weather.gov, and evacuation routes from ready.gov.