If you have the flu, stay away from Salado schools!

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that between October 1, 2018 through January 19, 2019 there have been 9.8 to 11.4 million flu illnesses, 4.6 to 5.4 million flu medical visits, and 113,000 to 136,000 flu hospitalizations.

How do you prevent the flu? The best way is to get vaccinated. Have you heard of herd immunity? In this case it’s relying on everyone else to get the vaccine so you don’t have to. Do not rely on herd immunity!

If you get sick with the flu, or any other illness, do not come to school or work! No one at your school or office wants what you have. Do not come back to school or work until 24 hours after your fever is gone, and that means gone without the use of fever-reducing medicine.

Flu vaccines are not perfect. They don’t cover every possible flu virus, just the top three or four that research suggests will be the most prevalent this season.

There are ways to protect yourself from those relying on herd immunity and those who come to work sick. Wash your hands frequently and use hand sanitizers. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, especially after contact with someone that may be sick.

For more information about the flu go to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website regarding Influenza (Flu) at www.cdc.gov/flu/index.htm or their main website at www.cdc.gov/ and then click on “Diseases and Conditions” and then “Flu (Influenza).”