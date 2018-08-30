Introducing new Salado High School teachers for 2018-19

When Salado students return to class, they were greeted by more than 20 new teachers and support staff.

The following are new teachers at Salado High School for the 2018-19 School Year.

Heather Bisson

Family: Spouse – John

Education and Certification Fields: Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Texas A&M University College Station 2010; Master of Education in School Counseling from Lamar University 2013; 8-12 Mathematics Certification; EC-12 School Counselor Certification Teaching Assignment for 2018-19: Guidance Counselor at SHS

Previous Teaching Experience: Ellison High School – Killeen ISD: 4 years Mathematics Teacher; 3 years Assistant Swimming Coach: 5 years Guidance Counselor.

On teaching: “I come from a family of educators, so education has always played a central role in my life. I believe that every student has a desire to feel respected and important. It is my goal as a guidance counselor to ensure students have a positive high school experience and make a plan for after they graduate. I want to aid in preparing every student to enter society and have success whether that be college, the workforce, or the military.”

Taylor Muzny

Education and Certification Fields: B.S. Animal Science- Texas A&M University; M.Ed. Agricultural Leadership, Education, and Communication-Texas A&M University. Certification in Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources (6-12).

Teaching Assignment 18-19 school year: 8th Grade Agriculture, Livestock Production, Advanced Animal Science and FFA Advisor.

On teaching: “I chose to be a teacher because I want to make a difference in students’ lives and share with them my love of agriculture. As a teacher, I hope to make an impact in my students lives and allow them to see what agriculture can do for them.”

Brandy Haverland

Family: Spouse – Heath, Children – Hagan (5) and Brody (8 months)

Education and Certification Fields: BS from UMHB and Certified in 4-8 science

Teaching Assignment 18-19 school year: Chemistry

Previous Teaching Experience: Four years 6th grade Science and Four years 8th grade science. I have coached cross country, basketball, track and soccer.

On teaching: “I wanted to be a teacher because I wanted to make an impact in student and parent lives. It’s a given that teachers want to help the students succeed but in turn this also helps the parents succeed. They say “it takes a village to raise a child” and I just want to be part of that village!”

Lanna Pekar

Family: Spouse – Dwayne, Children – Blakeley and Briggs

Education and Certification Fields: Special Education, Grades (EC-12); Elementary Self-Contained, Grades (PK-6) and (1-8); Early Childhood Education-Handicapped, Grades (PK-6); Elementary Early Childhood Education, Grades (PK-6); Elementary Reading, Grades (1-6); Physical Education, Grades (EC-12)

Teaching Assignment for 2018-19: SHS Life Skills Teacher

Previous Teaching Experience: Georgetown ISD 4 years Life Skills Teacher (Grades 6-8); Pflugerville ISD – 7 years Adapted Physical Education Teacher, 3.5 years PPCD Teacher; 1 year Functional Academic Teacher (Grades K-2)

On teaching: “I believe that building positive relationships within a safe, engaging learning environment is vital for student success. It is important to provide real-life experience lessons that are meaningful to learners so they will be motivated and inspired to take responsibility for their own learning. In addition, I firmly believe that with hard work and perseverance, all students will learn and grow. I continually strive to instill these important characteristics in my students.”

Jim Wentrcek

Family: Father – Larry Wentrcek, Mother – Jaime Wentrcek, Brother – Cody Wentrcek, Girlfriend – Taylor Thomas

Education and Certification Fields: Texas State University, Bachelors in Exercise Sport Science

Other Experience: Played College Football at Southwestern University, Personal Fitness Trainer

Teaching Assignment for 2018-19: SHS Health, SHS Coach – Basketball and Softball, Volunteer – Football

On teaching: “Instill a positive mindset into each student, that begins with them believing in themselves. If you think you can, you can.”

Susan White

Family: Spouse – Quinton, Children: Dylan & Hannah French, Candice, Lexie, Logan and Lindsey White and Granddaughter Stella

Education and Certification Fields: Bachelors in English/Elementary Education, Masters Degree in Educational Administration

Certified in Elementary Self-Contained 1-8

Elementary English 1-8

Special Education PK-12

Teaching Assignment for 2018-19: Self-Contained Special Education, Inclusion, Behavior, Resource, 4th Grade, U.I.L. Co-Coordinator, Career Day Coordinator, S.O.S. Committee and Discipline Committee

On teaching: “When I was in the 4th grade, I read a book about a teacher who taught a group of students who had very special needs. I decided I wanted to be a teacher like the woman who wrote the book. By the time I entered college, I had forgotten that goal and started studying psychology.

As I entered my third year of college, I had a conversation with my mother that changed my direction and I switched majors to Education. I am privileged to be a part of a family that has many teachers and I had seen the impact they had on their students. Choosing to pursue a degree in Education was the best decision I could have made.

The students I have taught over 19 years have taught me just as much as I hope I have taught them.”