Introducing new support staff at Salado ISD

When Salado students returned to class , they were greeted by more than 20 new teachers and support staff.

The following are new Support Staff at SISD for the 2018-19 School Year.

Samantha Bruce

Family: Spouse – Billy Hughes, Children – Tennessee (2), Hamilton (7), Raylan (4) and Anthony (19)

SISD Assignment for 2018-19: Cafeteria Worker

Why Salado schools? “I am a resident of Salado. We have exceptional schools and a friendly staff.”

Lourdes Cordero-Hilfman

Family: Spouse – Joel, Children – Grace (15), Oasis (6) and Faith (2)

Experience/Education:

Fully bilingual in English and Spanish, Fitness instructor, Business Owner. Master Degree in Business Administration; Enrolled in Texas Teachers alternate certification program to certify in ESL Endorsement.

SISD Assignment for 2018-19: PK – Grade 2 Bilingual Computer Lab Paraprofessional

Why Salado schools? “I have a calling here in Salado to encourage and enlighten our SISD students specially the Hispanic/bilingual/ESL/ELL students based on my Hispanic background experience and bring awareness of the need in our school district! Heavily involved in the community, board member of Salado Education Foundation and Keep Salado Beautiful. I love our schools and our village!”

Laura Daniel

Family: Spouse – Marion, Children – Jessica and David

SISD Assignment for 2018-19: Cafeteria Worker

Why Salado schools? I live in Salado and my two children graduated from Salado – Jessica in 2010 and David in 2012.

Richard Olivarez

Family: Spouse – Ronna, Children – Tiffany, Stephanie, Kayli, Brett, Shelby, and Richard, Nine Grandchildren

Experience/Education:

Retired Army Aviation Warrant Officer (27 Years). General Studies Certificate from Victoria College. Substitute Teacher since February 2018.

SISD Assignment for 2018-19: Special Education Bus Aide and Substitute Teacher.

Why Salado schools? “I want to be able to give back to the community in any capacity needed. Salado is my home as I am a Native Texan.”

Kelli Rhiddlehoover

Family: Spouse – Brandon, Children – Dusty (12) and Mahala (10)

Experience/Education:

Music Management/Licensed Vocational Nurse

SISD Assignment for 2018-19: Bookkeeper/Accounts Receivable Administrative Office

Why Salado schools? “I wanted to be close to my children and be more involved with the schools.”

Theron Scott

Family: Spouse – Amie, Children – William

Experience/Education:

Journeyman Electrician for 3 years, US Army for 20 years

SISD Assignment for 2018-19: Electrician

Why Salado schools? “I wanted to work for the best school district in the area.”

Susan Smith

Family: Spouse – Cory, Children – Miles, Bethany and Lydia

Experience/Education:

Bachelor of Science in Communications and English Minor. Teacher in a child development center on an Army base, several years of coaching recreational gymnastics and working in a special needs clinic as an insurance authorization specialist and clinic liaison with area pediatricians as well as numerous volunteer opportunities within my community.

SISD Assignment for 2018-19: Classroom Aide.

Why Salado schools? “I chose to be a classroom aide because I value a good and well rounded education. As a military spouse, I know how daunting meeting new people and learning new places and things can be, I felt that I could be a tremendous encouragement to the young people in the school as well as the teachers I will assist. I am excited to be a part of the Salado faculty and a year of year of learning!”

David Stanford

Family: Spouse – Brandy, Children – Noah and Emily

Experience/Education:

HEB Lead GM

SISD Assignment for 2018-19: Maintenance Tech

Why Salado schools? “A year ago, my family moved to Salado. My family quickly realized this community and school district are very special. We loved the small home-town feel that we were greeted with. As I started my 15th year with HEB, I began to desire to work for a greater cause. At Salado ISD, I know that my everyday job is to improve the physical working conditions for the teachers, staff and children – a greater cause that I am honored to contribute to!”

David Stuckey

Family: Spouse – Joanne, three children and eight grandchildren

Experience/Education:

Four years driving a bus for Round Rock ISD and Durham School Service. Retired from the Federal Government after 30 years. Eight years active duty in the Army.

SISD Assignment for 2018-19: Bus Driver

Why Salado schools? “We moved to Salado simply because we love the area for its small town charm and the friendly residents who live here. I only wish we had made the move years ago.”

Renee’ Tubbs

Family: Spouse – Matt, Children – Shelby (8) and Lucas (5)

Experience/Education:

Temple College; Office Manager for Ketopet and Hills Café

SISD Assignment for 2018-19: Payroll Specialist

Why Salado schools? “I have wanted to work for Salado ISD since my daughter started school here. The teachers and administration are outstanding and I love the way they work together. It is a privilege to be part of the SISD family.”

Maria Valdez

Family: Children – Isabel and Cristian

Experience: Bell County Public Health District WIC Program

SISD Assignment for 2018-19: Custodian

Why Salado schools? “I wanted to work closer to home and do something different.”

Ted Williamson

Family: Spouse – Connie, Six Adult Children and 7 Grandkids

Experience/Education:

Owner of Williamson Abstracting Research. Bus Driver Belton ISD – 2 years; Bachelor of Science from University of Louisiana-Monroe.

SISD Assignment for 2018-19: Bus Driver

Why Salado schools? “Excellence of Education and the position allows me to conduct my Abstracting Business.”

Donna Zelisko

Family: Daughter Rachel and family live in Kyle Experience/Education:

Associates degree in Computer Science from TSTI; Bachelor Degree in Computer Science from UCT; Financial Securities License with the SEC

SISD Assignment for 2018-19: Bus Driver

Why Salado schools? “Salado ISD has an excellent reputation for its students and faculty. A growing school system, yet maintains a small community atmosphere.”