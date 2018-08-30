Introducing new support staff at Salado ISD

When Salado students returned to class , they were greeted by more than 20 new teachers and support staff.
The following are new Support Staff at SISD for the 2018-19 School Year.
Samantha Bruce
Family: Spouse – Billy Hughes, Children – Tennessee (2), Hamilton (7), Raylan (4) and Anthony (19)
SISD Assignment for 2018-19: Cafeteria Worker
Why Salado schools? “I am a resident of Salado. We have exceptional schools and a friendly staff.”
Lourdes Cordero-Hilfman
Family: Spouse – Joel, Children – Grace (15), Oasis (6) and Faith (2)
Experience/Education:
Fully bilingual in English and Spanish, Fitness instructor, Business Owner. Master Degree in Business Administration; Enrolled in Texas Teachers alternate certification program to certify in ESL Endorsement.
SISD Assignment for 2018-19: PK – Grade 2 Bilingual Computer Lab Paraprofessional
Why Salado schools? “I have a calling here in Salado to encourage and enlighten our SISD students specially the Hispanic/bilingual/ESL/ELL students based on my Hispanic background experience and bring awareness of the need in our school district! Heavily involved in the community, board member of Salado Education Foundation and Keep Salado Beautiful. I love our schools and our village!”
Laura Daniel
Family: Spouse – Marion, Children – Jessica and David
SISD Assignment for 2018-19: Cafeteria Worker
Why Salado schools? I live in Salado and my two children graduated from Salado – Jessica in 2010 and David in 2012.
Richard Olivarez
Family: Spouse – Ronna, Children – Tiffany, Stephanie, Kayli, Brett, Shelby, and Richard, Nine Grandchildren
Experience/Education:
Retired Army Aviation Warrant Officer (27 Years). General Studies Certificate from Victoria College. Substitute Teacher since February 2018.
SISD Assignment for 2018-19: Special Education Bus Aide and Substitute Teacher.
Why Salado schools? “I want to be able to give back to the community in any capacity needed. Salado is my home as I am a Native Texan.”
Kelli Rhiddlehoover
Family: Spouse – Brandon, Children – Dusty (12) and Mahala (10)
Experience/Education:
Music Management/Licensed Vocational Nurse
SISD Assignment for 2018-19: Bookkeeper/Accounts Receivable Administrative Office
Why Salado schools? “I wanted to be close to my children and be more involved with the schools.”
Theron Scott
Family: Spouse – Amie, Children – William
Experience/Education:
Journeyman Electrician for 3 years, US Army for 20 years
SISD Assignment for 2018-19: Electrician
Why Salado schools? “I wanted to work for the best school district in the area.”
Susan Smith
Family: Spouse – Cory, Children – Miles, Bethany and Lydia
Experience/Education:
Bachelor of Science in Communications and English Minor. Teacher in a child development center on an Army base, several years of coaching recreational gymnastics and working in a special needs clinic as an insurance authorization specialist and clinic liaison with area pediatricians as well as numerous volunteer opportunities within my community.
SISD Assignment for 2018-19: Classroom Aide.
Why Salado schools? “I chose to be a classroom aide because I value a good and well rounded education. As a military spouse, I know how daunting meeting new people and learning new places and things can be, I felt that I could be a tremendous encouragement to the young people in the school as well as the teachers I will assist. I am excited to be a part of the Salado faculty and a year of year of learning!”
David Stanford
Family: Spouse – Brandy, Children – Noah and Emily
Experience/Education:
HEB Lead GM
SISD Assignment for 2018-19: Maintenance Tech
Why Salado schools? “A year ago, my family moved to Salado. My family quickly realized this community and school district are very special. We loved the small home-town feel that we were greeted with. As I started my 15th year with HEB, I began to desire to work for a greater cause. At Salado ISD, I know that my everyday job is to improve the physical working conditions for the teachers, staff and children – a greater cause that I am honored to contribute to!”
David Stuckey
Family: Spouse – Joanne, three children and eight grandchildren
Experience/Education:
Four years driving a bus for Round Rock ISD and Durham School Service. Retired from the Federal Government after 30 years. Eight years active duty in the Army.
SISD Assignment for 2018-19: Bus Driver
Why Salado schools? “We moved to Salado simply because we love the area for its small town charm and the friendly residents who live here. I only wish we had made the move years ago.”
Renee’ Tubbs
Family: Spouse – Matt, Children – Shelby (8) and Lucas (5)
Experience/Education:
Temple College; Office Manager for Ketopet and Hills Café
SISD Assignment for 2018-19: Payroll Specialist
Why Salado schools? “I have wanted to work for Salado ISD since my daughter started school here. The teachers and administration are outstanding and I love the way they work together. It is a privilege to be part of the SISD family.”
Maria Valdez
Family: Children – Isabel and Cristian
Experience: Bell County Public Health District WIC Program
SISD Assignment for 2018-19: Custodian
Why Salado schools? “I wanted to work closer to home and do something different.”
Ted Williamson
Family: Spouse – Connie, Six Adult Children and 7 Grandkids
Experience/Education:
Owner of Williamson Abstracting Research. Bus Driver Belton ISD – 2 years; Bachelor of Science from University of Louisiana-Monroe.
SISD Assignment for 2018-19: Bus Driver
Why Salado schools? “Excellence of Education and the position allows me to conduct my Abstracting Business.”
Donna Zelisko
Family: Daughter Rachel and family live in Kyle Experience/Education:
Associates degree in Computer Science from TSTI; Bachelor Degree in Computer Science from UCT; Financial Securities License with the SEC
SISD Assignment for 2018-19: Bus Driver
Why Salado schools? “Salado ISD has an excellent reputation for its students and faculty. A growing school system, yet maintains a small community atmosphere.”