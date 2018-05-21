Jack Hugh Burson

December 8 1933

May 16 2018

Jack Hugh Burson, 84, of Salado passed away on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at home in Salado with family members.



Funeral services for Jack will be held on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating. Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery in Youngsport.

A visitation for family and friends was held at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 21.

Jack was born on December 8, 1933 in Georgetown to Floyd and Myrtle Burson. Jack graduated from Jarrell High School in 1952. On October 3, 1953 he married Janelle Cosper. Jack worked for the Bell County Road and Bridge Department for 39 years 3 months and after retiring he was a full time rancher. Jack served as a 4-H Adult leader and continued to support youth by providing buckles for Bell County Youth Fair.

Mr. Burson was preceded in death by his wife Janelle, parents Myrtle and Floyd Burson, and sister Laura.

He is survivied by his son Jackie, wife Janet, and their daughters Megan and Jamie Burson; daughter Mary Jo Unger, husband Benjy, their daughter Ashley, son Lance Unger, wife Lisa all of Salado; brothers Richard Burson, wife Janie, and David Burson, wife Toy all of Georgetown.