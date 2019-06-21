Jackson, Clayton Dewayne

Dwayne Jackson services held Jan. 29

Services for Clayton Dewayne Jackson, 57, of Salado, were held Jan. 29, 2005 in the First Baptist Church of Salado, with Reverend Billy Johnson officiating. Burial followed in Salado Cemetery.

Jackson passed away Jan. 26, 2005, at his residence in Salado.

He was born Dec. 18, 1947 in Florence, to Floyd A. And Margaret Marley Jackson. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1968-1970, serving in Viet Nam.

He married Sherry Tabor on July 18, 1970 in Salado. He was Facility Manager for Director of Public Works/Department of Defense for 35 years. He was awarded the Bronze Order of the DeFleury Medal for inspirational leadership for the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

Jackson retired in Jan. 2004. He was the Vice President of the Cedar Valley Cemetery Association and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Salado.

Survivors include his wife, Sherry Jackson, of Salado; one son, James Jackson, of Wylie; one daughter, Ay Jackson Nieto, of Round Rock; one grandson, Bradley Jackson; parents, Floyd and Margaret Jackson, of Salado; and one brother, Donnie Jackson, of Salado. He was preceded in death by one brother, Jesse Jackson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Salado, or to the Cedar Valley Baptist Church.

Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton handled arrangements.