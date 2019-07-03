Jackson, Winston Dale

Jackson passes away at age 83

Winston Dale Jackson, 83, of Cedar Park passed away Aug. 21, 2003. Service were held Aug. 24 at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home. Burial was at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Memorial Park.

He was born on Jan. 27, 1920 in Mexia. He was a veteran of European The­ater of World War II, retired from Shell Chemical Plant in Deer Park after 30 years and moved to his creek house in Salado in 1983, until moving to The Pointe in Cedar Park along with his wife. He and his wife were members of the First Baptist Church of Salado for 20 years.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Annetta Marie; his son, James and daughter-in-law, Jeri Lynn Jackson of Lago Vista; grandchildren, Neal and Becky Schneider of Round Rock, Kevin and Michelle Jackson of Leander, and Jennifer Bargsley of Longview; great-grandchildren, Andrew Schneider of Round Rock, Madison Jackson of Leander and Emily Bargsley of Longview.

He is preceded in death by hi son, David Wesley Jackson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Alzheimer Association.