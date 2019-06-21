James, Lavon K.

Lavon K. James memorial held Oct. 30

Memorial services for Lavon K. James, 80, of Salado, were held Oct. 30, at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel.

Lavon K. James died Friday evening Oct. 26, 2007 in a Temple Hospital.

Lavon K. James was born in Spencer, Iowa, the son of Chester and Opal James. He was a graduate of Iowa State Teacher’s College. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He was a member of DeMolay, the Chisholm Trail Good Sam’s of Temple and the Heart of Texas Camping Squares. He was a life-time member of the VFW. He married Catalina Cervantes Feb. 25, 1977 in El Paso.

Survivors include his wife Catalina James of Salado, four sons Michael A. James of Bellevue, Nebraska, Robert James of Ridgeway, Wisconsin, Ivan Cervantes of Kyle and George Cervantes of Austin; two daughters Bonita Kay Peavey of Plainview, Iowa, and Edna Marie Brown of El Paso. Also ten Grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the VFW or the Paralyzed Veteran’s of America.