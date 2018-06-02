Jasper edges Salado to force game three

Salado Eagles scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning of their second game against Jasper for the 4A Region III Championship on Sat., June 2, but could not overcome a five-run lead put up by the Bulldogs early in the game.



Jasper held on by scoring two runs in the fourth and a run in the fifth and holding the Eagles scoreless in the bottom of the seventh to win 9-8 and force game three.

The Bulldogs score two runs in the first and three in the second, taking advantage of errors in the field by Salado. In all, Salado committed four errors in the game, accounting for runs.

Durand led off the game with a double. He was stuck on second as Caleb Self caught shots to right field by Soisson and Bryant for two outs. Escalate reached on a fielding error by third baseman Kade Maedgen, scoring Durand. Escalante scored on a triple by McMillon to left.

The Eagles answered with a run in the bottom of the first. Ryan Oakes led off the frame with a single. He went to third on a Jacob Wik’s double to left. Rustin Hale walked to load the bases. Maedgen hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Oakes. Salado left two runners on base.

Jasper scored three in the second when Soisson homered with two outs and two runners on base. Errors by Maedgen and Wilk put Escalante and Womack at the corners. With two outs, Williams singled to knock in Escalante for a 6-1 lead.

Salado scored four runs after two outs were recorded in the bottom of the third. Oakes reached on an error by first baseman T Bryant. Wilk singled with one out to advance Oakes. Jasper second baseman Williams caught a pop up for the second out and froze the runners.

Maedgen singled to score Oakes. Wilk got to third and Maedgen to second on the attempted throw. Mac MIller doubled to left scoring Wilk and Maedgen. Milller went to third on a passed ball and scored on a single by Caleb Self. Self was left on first when teh third out was recorded. Salado trailed 6-5 going into the fourth.

Jasper scored two runs in the fourth. Durand walked, scoring on a doubles to left by Bryant. Bryant went to third and Escalante reached on a fielding error by Wilk. Bryant scored on a singled by D Foshee. Jasper left two runners on base.

With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Oakes doubled on a ground ball to right field. He went to third on a groundout by Dalton Hawes. After Wilk walked to put runners at the corners, Oakes scored on a passed ball. Rustin Hale walked and Maedgen was hit by the pitcher. Salado left the bases full, trailing 8-6.

Jasper loaded the bases and with two outs, Bryant singled to score a runner. Jasper left the bases full but had a 9-6 lead.

Salado closed the lead to one with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Wilk led off the frame with a single. Hale walked, Durand caught Maedgen’s line drive, freezing the runners. Miller struck out for the second out. WIlk and Courtney runner Drew Dobbins advanced on a passed ball. Both runners scored when Self singled to center. Self went to second on the throw but was left stranded on a pop out by Parker Shelley to trail 9-8.

The Eagles put Jasper out three up and three down, but the Bulldogs returned teh favor for the win.