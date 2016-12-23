JB Jack Hardin

October 29, 1926

December 21, 2016

J. B. (Jack) Hardin, age 90, of Salado, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 21, 2016. Jack was born October 29, 1926, in Beckville, Texas, the first of six children to Julia Esther Ross Hardin and Birdie Hardin. Jack married the love of his life Juanita Joyce Andreason on November 21, 1953 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston, Texas. Their 51 year marriage was a testament to all of their deep, abiding love of both each other and their family.

Jack is survived by his sister Willa Fern Skidmore of Carthage; by sons Dr. Mark Alan Hardin and his wife Sarah Jo Hardin of Dallas and Dr. Paul Eric Hardin and his wife Dr. Susan Hardin of College Station; five grandchildren, Caroline Belle Hardin of New York, Spencer Ford Hardin of Dallas, Ryan Hardin of Houston, Allison Hardin Higginbotham of Bryan, Zachary Hardin of College Station; and one great granddaughter, Mackenzie Higginbotham of Bryan.

Those who preceded Jack in death include his beloved wife, his parents, two brothers, John Ross Hardin and Jearl Hugh Hardin and two sisters, Shirley Ann Avery and Louise Hartley.

Jack grew up in the Brooks Community near Beckville, Fair Play and Carthage, Texas. He graduated from Carthage High School in 1944. Immediately after graduation he began working, at a grocery store and then the Post Office, before being employed by the Santa Fe Railroad on October 27, 1944. He spent the next 43 years and four months with the Santa Fe Railroad, advancing through various positions in various departments in Texas, Missouri, and Illinois. He retired as the Assistant Vice President of Marketing in charge of pricing for the Santa Fe Railroad System, on March 1, 1987. Santa Fe afforded him the opportunity to attend various university programs, including the University of Chicago, where he received an MBA.

Jack was active in civic and school activities in the communities where he lived before moving to Salado, Texas upon his retirement where he and Juanita became active in many of the local activities. Jack enjoyed his new hobby of painting oil and water colors pictures. As an avid artist, he was an active member of the Salado Village Artists, Inc., where he served as President, Treasurer and on the Board of Directors. He was also a member of the Salado Lions Club, Friends of the Salado Library, Salado Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program, the Salado Historical Society, the Mill Creek Community Association and the Salado United Methodist Church where he served on several committees. No matter where he lived, the constant activity in Jack’s life that gave him the most pleasure was his love of gardening. He prided himself on winning many gardening awards including the Mill Creek Yard of the Month multiple times. Jack’s love of nature brought him closer to God.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 PM on Monday, December 26 at the Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, Texas. The Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, December 27 at 11:00 AM at Salado United Methodist Church. Rev. Grady Brittain and Rev. Lara Whitley Franklin will officiate. The burial will be at the Salado Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Salado United Methodist Church Building Fund, the Salado Cemetery Operating Fund or the Salado Village Artists, Inc.