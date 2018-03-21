Jean Marie Scully Morris

January 1, 1951

March 19, 2018

Memorial services celebrating the life of Jean Marie Scully Morris, 67, of Salado, will be held 11 AM Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Salado United Methodist Churco h, 650 Royal St, Salado, TX 76571.

Jean passed from this life while surrounded by her beloved family on Monday, March 19, 2018. Mrs. Morris was born to Nelson E. and Janis Scully on New Year’s Day of 1951 in Huntingdon, PA.

Jean was a resident of Salado for nearly all of her life. Life in the village suited her perfectly for raising a family. She was a member of Salado United Methodist Church. She was a second grade teacher in Killeen Independent School District. She truly had the heart of a teacher, always caring for her students. She went out of her way to make sure that all of her students never went without a meal at school. She cared for those around her unconditionally even if it meant that she would go without just so others had plenty. She was a wonderful wife to her husband, Ted.

In life, Jean’s greatest treasure was her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a wonderfully supportive mother, that always attended sporting events and other activities that her children were involved in.

Jean loved baseball and always cheered for the Yankees and Reds. She loved her animals and most of all the dogs who were certainly apart of the family. She enjoyed music and singing. She loved trips to the beach with family and friends alike. Jean was a good and kind soul who will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Noel Scully.

Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 38 years, Ted Morris of Salado; sons, Shawn Morris and wife, Jennifer of San Antonio, Ryan Morris and wife, Carol of Round Rock; daughters, Amanda DeLacretaz and husband Ryan of Austin, Loretta Jackson and husband, Donnie of Salado;sisters Laraine Scully and Candy Hughs; and most importantly her eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Salado Volunteer Fire Dpeartment or the Michael J. Fox Foundation.