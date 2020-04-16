Jernigan Haws, Carmen

Services for Carmen Jernigan Haws, 83, of Salado were held Dec. 27 at Salado Church of Christ. Minister Dempsey Stripling officiated.

Graveside services followed in the Holy Hills Memorial Park in Granbury, Texas, with minister Bill Ivins officiating.

Mrs. Haws died Dec. 24 in a Temple hospital.

She was born June 5, 1914, in Plainview, Texas, to E.L. (Pat) Jernigan and Lela Pierce Jernigan.

She grew up in Woodson, Texas, and went to school in Oklahoma, where she married Hartsell Haws Sr. on July 18, 1932, in Victory, Okla. He preceded her in death in 1983.

Mrs. Haws was a member of the Salado Church of Christ. Survivors include a son, Hartsell Haws Jr., and wife Kathy, of Salado; two sisters, Mary Stapleton of Lubbock and Nell Cain of Fort Worth; two grandchildren, Terri Haws Davis and Gary Haws; five great grandchildren, Krystal Roberts, Megan Roberts, Brandon Haws, Lana Haws, Brooke Haws.

Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Salado was in charge of arrangements.