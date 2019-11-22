April 19, 1927-November 20, 2019

Joe (Joseph) Daniel Chavers, age 92, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Temple, Texas. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at Chapel Hill Memorial Park in Waco with Mr. Joe Keyes officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Monday, November 25, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. There will also be a memorial service at Eastside Church of Christ at 10 a.m. December 14, 2019 in Marlin.

Joe was born on April 19, 1927 to Daniel Columbus and Melvinie Jane Winn Chavers. The two loves of his life, first wife Mary Elizabeth Parrish and second wife Mona (Ramona) Gornowicz Danford; seven sisters and six brothers: Bessie Beaver, Acie, Hattie Chavers, Charlie, Shorty (Edward), Frank, Ruby Archibald Balber, Lucille Ward, Bud (Tex), Bob (Robert), Lillie Jewel Pirnie, Nona Mae Geoghegan Down, Rosa Lee Meredith; granddaugher Denise Kiefer, grandson Roger Thomas, great grandson Steven Cooper, and great-great grandson Sammy left before him.

Joe Chavers

After a medical discharge from the Navy due to a motorcycle accident, Joe lived in Texas, California, and Arizona, returning to Texas and working at the VA and with cars and eventually managing Gafford’s Machine Shop in Marlin.

Remembering Dad for teaching a good work ethic and fairness, are his children James and wife Carolyn Chavers, Patricia and husband John Grusendorf, Barbara Simpson, Nancy and husband Howard Kiefer, Paul and wife Deb Danford, Tim and wife Patricia Danford, Kathy and husband Darrell Berg, Jean and husband Rodger Shelton. Also grandchildren who brought a sparkle to his blue eyes: Jeff Chavers, Jeremy Chavers, Christie, Tony Thomas, Antoinette Guerrero Sehon, Michelle Guerrero, Cassandra Cooper, Kristen Danford Sissom, Matthew Danford, Drew Danford, Steven Danford, Scott Berg, Cody Berg, Brittany Berg, and great-grandchildren: Kayla, Dezarae, Dakota, Justin, Paige, Harper, Weldon, Wesley, Brooklynn (Pearlie), Audrey, Garrett and Julia, Braxton. Great-great grandchildren: Lilianna Mia, Steven Lee, and Aaliyah Mychelle.

Dad was always available to come rescue you or help you when you needed help. Joe and Mona’s house was a welcoming place for family gatherings.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer, Hospice, or your favorite charity.

Services are under the direction of Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.

paid obituary