John Raborn

John R. Raborn

February 15, 1966

March 26, 2018

A memorial service for John R. Raborn, 52, of Salado, will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, March 30, 2018 at the First Baptist Church of Salado, weather permitting, the service will take place outside along the creek. Officiating will be Glenn Hodge and Rev. Travis Burleson.

Mr. Raborn died Monday, March 26, 2018 at his home in Salado.

Mr. Raborn was born February 15, 1966 in Temple, the son of Tommy Lloyd Raborn and Joyce Sutter Raborn. He was self-employed. Mr. Raborn married Momilani Grabowska June 27, 1986 in Cody, Wyoming. He was a member of First Baptist Church Salado.

Survivors include his wife Momilani Raborn of Salado; mother Joyce Haire of Salado; son Jimi Ferrell-Raborn of Salado; three daughters Justine Deets of Rockwall, Jenna Ferrell-Raborn of Beaumont and Jessica Sliger of Lubbock; two sisters, Lisa Quinn of Salado and Lori Monk of Salado; and two grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Salado.