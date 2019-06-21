Johnson, Robert M.

Services held for Johnson

Services for Retired LTC Robert M. Johnson, 81, of Salado were held June 2 at the Salado United Methodist Church with Rev. Grady Brittain officiating. Burial with full military honors followed in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

He was born Oct. 16, 1924 in Anson, TX to Albert S. Johnson and Marion Louise Smith Johnson. He married Adelle Turner in 1942 in Stamford, TX. Johnson enlisted in the United States Air Force on Feb. 9, 1943 and received his pilot’s training Aug. 4, 1944. His military awards include the commendation ribbon, the bronze star medal (twice), the air medal (twice) and the legion of merit medal.

Survivors include his wife, Adelle Turner John-son, of Salado; one son, Ronald Johnson, of Burnet; two daughters, Linda Hutchison, of Grove City, OH and Lana Rowland, of Beaufort, SC; and seven grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Salado United Methodist Church building fund.

Heartfield Funeral Home in Belton was in charge of arrangements.