Joy Lee Pyle Walker

September 22, 1928

May 10, 2017

A Celebration of Life for Joy Lee Pyle Walker, 88, of Kilgore will be held at 2:00 pm, at Trinity Assembly of God in Kilgore on Monday, May 15, 2017 with Reverend Roger Hoffpowier officiating. Burial will follow in Kilgore Cemetery. Mrs. Walker went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at Hospice of East Texas.

Joy was born on September 22, 1928 in Wichita Falls. She was raised by grandparents Dolphus and Mattie Pyle of Kilgore who preceded her in death. Joy enjoyed tole painting and was a master quilter. She was a housewife and mother and was very diligent about her “job”, she never worked outside of her home. Her cooking skills, especially pie making, will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Her Lord, her family and her church were the sources from which she drew strength and happiness. Joy will be greatly missed by all with whom she came into contact.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Karen Walker – Stalcup and husband Merle of Salado, Melinda Walker – Kern and husband Don of Henderson; grandchildren, Roxanne Myers and husband Craymon of Temple, Chance Goodin and wife Elissa of Salado, Ricky Ellis and wife Tara of Round Rock, Kishla Salazar and husband David of Longview, Joshua Ellis and wife Shauna of Rockwall; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Craymon and Brooke Myers, Gabriel, Asa and Levi Goodin, Madison, Jackson and Hudson Ellis, Makenzie and husband Sid Cruz, Hailey and Lexi Tate, Indy Salazar, Ashtyn, Jadyn, Jordyn and Joey Ellis; great-great-grandchild, Cadence Cruz; sister, Sharon Thompson and husband Ray of Gilmer; brother-in-law, Wayne Harvey; Also left to carry on her legacy are numerous children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren of the Stalcup family, nieces, nephews and other loving family members.

Joy is preceded in death by her 1st husband B.R. Walker, son Michael Walker, a sister Yvonne Harvey and 2nd husband of 7 years Bill Duncan and parents Elmer and Mary Pyle.

The family will received friends at the funeral home Sunday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 pm.

Memorials in her name may be made to the Pleasant Hills Children’s Home, 292 E Us Highway 84, Fairfield, TX 75840 or Alzheimer’s Association Greater Dallas Chapter, PO Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.

