Jr High All Region Band January 29, 2020 by Tim Fleischer Salado Jr. High Band members recently performed in concert in Groesbeck as part of the All Region Band. They are shown above (from left): Penelope Anderson, 7th Grade, Robinson Zone 17th Chair, Trumpet; Micah Redelscheimer, 7th Grade, Robinson Zone 11th Chair, Trumpet; Valente Hernandez, 7th Grade, Robinson Zone 3rd Chair, Alto Saxophone; Gavin Humphries, 8th Grade, Combined Zone and Chair, Trumpet; Allison Alcozer, 8th Grade, Robinson Zone 10th Chair, Percussion and Sawyer Roach, 8th Grade, Robinson Zone 10th Chair, Clarinet. (Photo by Royce Wiggin)