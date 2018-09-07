JV Eagles beat Troy 16-7

JV Eagles 16

Troy JV 7

Salado Junior Varsity Eagles scored two second quarter touchdowns to overtake Troy 16-7 in the first week of football on Aug. 30.

Troy took an early lead scoring a touchdown in the first quarter and converting the kick.

The Eagles scored twice in the second quarter.

Chris Bates scored on a 15 yard pass reception. Greg Washington ran in a two-point conversion for an 8-7 lead.

The Eagles extended the lead later in the second, this time on a 10 yard run by Bates. Hutton Haire hit Bates in the end zone for the two-point conversion and 15-7 lead.

The offense was led by Bates, Avery Womack, Noah Mescher, Logan Pitts, Nic Sibbitt.

The defense was led by Jacob Armstrong and Lucas Morvant.

Coach Troy Ramsey called the game “A good start for the season.”

Salado will play Academy on Sept. 6.