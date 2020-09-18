Salado Village Voice

JV Eagles shut out Mexia 27-0

Salado JV Eagles shut out the visiting Mexia Blackcats 27-0 Sept. 17 to improve to 3-1 on the year. They will host the Taylor JV Ducks on Sept. 24.

Salado scored 21 points in the first half. Drew Bird scored on a five yard run in the first quarter. Bird converted the extra point.

Adam Benavides ran for a 52 yard touchdown in the second. Bird converted the extra point for a 114-0 lead. 

Bird scored again in the second quarter, on a 10 yard run. He added the extra point for a 21-0 halftime lead.

Nolan Miller ran for a 40 yard touchdown in the third quarter. The extra point failed, giving Salado its final lead of 27-0.

In addition to the scoring players, outstanding offensive players were Isaac Pettigrew, Kade Hayes and Dillon Combs.

The defense was led by Jeff Bauser, Nolan Miller and Ryland Woods.

