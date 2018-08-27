Keith Michael Markham

September 26, 1966

August 23, 2018

Services for Keith Michael Markham, 51, of Salado, TX will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday August 28, 2018 at St. Stephen Catholic Church with Mass concelebrated by Rev James Misko and Rev Jude Uche. A private graveside service will follow a bereavement meal.

Keith died surrounded by loved ones on August 23, 2018 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital after a lengthy battle.

He was born on September 26, 1966 in Garland, TX to Brian and Reta Markham. Keith graduated from Lake Highland High school in 1984 and attended Texas Tech University where he formed life long friendships as a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He transferred to Southern Methodist University where he earned a degree in Advertising. Keith began his career with Southwestern Bell Mobile, followed by Merritt Hawkins Physician Recruiting, before settling in his career with Realtime Staffing which eventually became a part of Manpower Group. Within the Manpower organization he completed his 20 plus years with Tapfin Solutions as Regional Vice-President of Operations seeing the company through a number of mergers and acquisitions, always willing to go the extra mile to ensure the well-being of its employees.

Keith married Caroline Cowan on June 12, 1993. He is survived by his five children, Cameron, Luke, Jake, Max, and Elizabeth all of Salado, Texas.

Survivors also include a sister, Shawn Delaney and husband,Neil of Dallas, TX; brother, Brad Markham of Dallas , TX; parents, Brian and Reta Markham. His mother and father- in- law, M.H. and Anne Cowan of Salado. His brothers and sisters-in-law, Terri and Chris Seaton of Salado, Michael and Angela Cowan of Belton, Cathy and Wayne Cleveland of Salado, Susan and Robert Phillips of Clifton, and Becky and David Gleberman of Richmond, Virginia along with 22 nieces and nephews and many loving aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by nephew, Guy Delaney.

Markham was a member of St Stephen Catholic Church in Salado, TX. He served many years as a coach and board member for Salado Youth Baseball where he developed young athletes at his favorite sport. He was regularly seen at the schools having lunch with his children or cheering them on at Salado sporting events. Following in his footsteps, two sons currently attend Texas Tech and one is currently a member of Phi Delta Theta. Keith loved the outdoors and time relaxing with family.

A Rosary Service will be held at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Salado at 6:30 pm on Monday, August 27th.

Arrangements are being handled by Broecker Funeral of Salado. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the John Paul II Medical Research Institute at www.JP2mri.org or the St Stephen Religious Education Department.