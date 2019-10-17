Kinsey, Lee Roy

Lee Roy Kinsey, 78, of Salado died May 29 in Temple. Services were held May 31 at the First Baptist Church in Salado, with the Rec. Billy Johnson, the Rev. Darrell Dugger and the Rev. Brian Dunks officiating. Burial was in Salado Cemetery.

He was born at Beehouse, in Coryell County to Henry and Mary Nancy Katherine (Medat) Kinsey. He was a veteran of World War II and worked at Fort Hood for 28 years, where he farmed and ranched, before moving to Temple in January. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Salado where he was a Sunday school superintendent and a teacher. He also served as a deacon for 48 years.

He is survived by his wife, Loretta Kinsey of Temple; three sons, Dr. Nolan Kinsey of Salado, Travis Kinsey of Moody, and Dr. Winston Kirsey of Boone, N.C.; a sister Madeline Cogburn of De Leon; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.